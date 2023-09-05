Good news in the district

Fox Chase Farm has been awarded $100,000 by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grant to revitalize its Historic Manor House. — PHOTO COURTESY OF SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA

Fox Chase Farm awarded $100,000 grant to revitalize its Historic Manor House

Fox Chase Farm, the 112-acre educational livestock farm operated by the School District of Philadelphia, has been awarded a $100,000 matching grant through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grant.

