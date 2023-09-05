Good news in the district

Fox Chase Farm has been awarded $100,000 by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grant to revitalize its Historic Manor House. — PHOTO COURTESY OF SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA
Fox Chase Farm awarded $100,000 grant to revitalize its Historic Manor House
Fox Chase Farm, the 112-acre educational livestock farm operated by the School District of Philadelphia, has been awarded a $100,000 matching grant through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grant.
The grant will fund the first phase of preservation, rehabilitation and restoration activities of the historic Manor House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The first phase of repairs includes the front porch, addressing the structural and architectural needs of the first floor and installing a first-floor ADA compliant restroom.
Once revitalized, the space will serve as an educational learning space for school students and community members visiting the farm.
In October, there will be an additional fundraiser with The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to support renovations and maintenance of the historic buildings.
District, Musicopia partners for summer drumline showcaseMore than 80 students from across the city participated in the summer drumline showcase. The event, which is a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia and Musicopia, featured the summer drumline programs.
The showcase featured rising ninth through 12th grade students who participated in the District’s first-ever summer drumline program. Students learned the fundamentals of drumline percussion by certified District music teachers with support from teaching artists from various partner organizations.
The program took place at three schools; West Philadelphia High School, Fels High School, and Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School.
The district has 20 active drumlines and the new summer program was an extension of the spring regional drumline program, which is in its second year.
Musicopia’s long standing drumline programs feature district students who have won competitive titles and performed widely across the city.
The program is supported by summer employment opportunities for students ages 14 and over, in partnership with the Urban Affairs Coalition and Philadelphia Youth Network.
