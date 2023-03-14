Good news in the district

School district launches online payment system
The School District of Philadelphia has launched SchoolCash Online, an online payment system that allows families to pay for all school purchases including field trips, sporting events and activity fees.
Powered by KEV Group, SchoolCash Online is the industry leader in the safe, secure management of school payments.
The system puts all of the school-related items for your student online for purchase. Schools post their items and activities and assign the relevant fees to your student, so you can then make purchases online using your card.
“SchoolCash Online helps parents and community members pay school-related purchases safely, quickly, and easily,” said the School District of Philadelphia Office of General Accounting in a statement.
“In addition to the convenience for yourself, you will help increase efficiency and security at your school by making payments directly into your school’s bank account. This allows teachers and secretaries to focus on helping students, not counting cash. In addition, you are immediately informed about school activities and deadlines,” the office said.
Registration is required for SchoolCash Online. For more information, visit www.philasd.schoolcashonline.com.
