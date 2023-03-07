Good news in the district

Kindergarten registration open for 2023-2024 school year
Registration for kindergarten is open for the 2023-2024 school year. Students entering kindergarten must be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1.
Children in full-day kindergarten show greater reading and mathematic achievement gains than those in half-day classes, according to the National Education Association.
It also helps students build a strong base of learning, and provides a structured bridge between pre-kindergarten programs and first grade.
Parents and guardians can register their children through May 31 on the district’s website, in-person by appointment at the District’s Education Center at 440 N. Broad St., or by calling their neighborhood school.
The district will host a Kindergarten Open House Week, May 8-12. The open house provides an opportunity for families to become acquainted with the schools, learn about the school’s expectations and ways to support their child’s learning process at home.
For more information, visit https://www.philasd.org/studentplacement/services/kindergarten-registration/
