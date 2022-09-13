Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
60 middle-schoolers complete YOACAP camp over the summer
Nearly 60 middle-schoolers from across Philadelphia participated in YOACAP’s (Youth Outreach Adolescent Community Awareness Program) six-week summer camp and career exposure program over the summer.
The program, which was held at Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia, focused on bringing youth outside of their city neighborhoods and facing new challenges, including swimming at Finnegan Playground, boating and fishing at Bartram’s Garden, completing challenging arial adventures at Hellerick’s Family Farm and visits to amusement parks like Clementon Park & Splashworld and Big Kahuna’s Water Park.
The students also participated in a variety of educational activities to prepare them for high school and their future careers. Through instructional time, games, and activities, the youth worked on their math and reading skills and learned about potential career paths. They also learned about potential careers from guest speakers, including: Officer Mitchell and team of police officers from the 12th police district; Tameka Mathews, Registered Nurse; Tureka Dixon, Glazier from the Finishing Trades Institute (FTI); Joseph Lockley, Carpenter District Council Representative; Lieutenant Kevin Hopkins and firefighters and EMTs of the Philadelphia Fire Department, Fire Prevention Division.
Another focus of the program was social-emotional learning competencies including self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, self-awareness, and responsible decision-making.
Some of the participants in the summer program also received a monetary incentive of up to $1,000 through WorkReady Summer as part of YOACAP’s partnership with the Philadelphia Youth Network.
The program was made possible through funding from the City of Philadelphia Office of Children and Families and Philadelphia Youth Network WorkReady Summer.
