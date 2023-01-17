Good news in the district

Hill-Freedman World Academy releases sixth album
Through Hill-Freedman Records, students at Hill-Freedman World Academy released an album “Growing Up Black.”
The album includes 34 original songs that amplifies students perspectives on the challenges of the past several years, from the pandemic to racialized violence, and how music can be used to promote positive change in the world.
“Growing up Black” grew from the students’ exploration of the music of artists and producers from diverse genres from Pop to Reggae and even Country. These artists and producers, who included Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Bob Marley, and Charlie Pride spanned decades and represented a range of musical genres and cultures.
The album, a central component of Hill-Freedman’s IB Design/Music Technology curriculum in the school’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, was made over the course of the 2021-22 school year.
The album is a collaboration that involves 10th grade students, school leadership, artists from World Café Live and WHYY Media Labs.
“Growing Up Black” is the label’s sixth album of Hill-Freedman Records, the record label of Hill-Freedman World Academy, which was launched in partnership with World Café Live in 2016.
Founded by Thurman, Hill-Freedman Records is a student-run recording studio and record label with a focus on empowering students creatively to use music and songwriting as a way to affect positive change in their world.
Working out of a state of the art music technology lab and recording studio, all Hill-Freedman World Academy high school students study and create music as a part of their IB Design courses.
A trio of World Café Live teaching artists — Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Kristal “Tytewriter” Oliver, songwriter/performer Bethlehem the Vocussionist (Bethlehem Roberson) and composer/songwriter/producer Andrew Lipke — all acclaimed for their performing and recording, joined Thurman and WHYY’s Lisa Wilk in the collaboration.
Student producers, all veterans of past Hill-Freedman Records albums (including recent alumni) also mentored the 10th grade students in their songwriting.
Direct support for this project has been provided by former Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker (9th District), Spring Point Partners, the Les Paul Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation and the School District of Philadelphia, as well as additional foundations and individuals has supported the project.
World Café Live is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
