Good news in the district

Barry Elementary, Philadelphia Eagles and American Dairy Association North East celebrates National School Breakfast Week
The Philadelphia Eagles, in partnership with American Dairy Association North East and the School District of Philadelphia’s Division of Food Services, recently celebrated National School Breakfast Week at Commodore John Barry Elementary School.
During the visit, The Philadelphia Eagles SWOOP visited Barry’s newest Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) room. The school was recently recognized for its School-Wide PBIS during the 2020-21 school year.
“Ensuring students have a well-balanced, healthy breakfast to start off the day helps them perform better academically and keeps students focused, engaged and energized throughout the day,” said Commodore John Barry Elementary School Principal KaTiedra Argro.
The District serves approximately 40,000 breakfast meals daily which regularly include a variety of options, including cereal, granolas, fruit, yogurt, muffins, and breakfast sandwiches.
“Milk and dairy foods are essential to children’s health,” said Hannah Louie, Youth Nutrition Specialist with American Dairy Association North East. “We work with the district to provide innovative ways to incorporate dairy into school meals.”
Hip-Hop legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels visited William D. Kelley Elementary School
Hip-hop legend Darry “DMC” McDaniels recently visited students at William D. Kelley Elementary School to read excerpts from his new book, “Darryl’s Dream.”
The new picture book, written for elementary school children, focuses on a quiet child named Darryl who is teased by classmates. The book aims to help children find the courage to stand up for themselves and embrace their individuality.
Kelley staff dressed in attire inspired by McDaniels’ legendary group, Run-DMC, which is regarded as one of the most influential acts in the history of hip hop and one of the most famous hip hop acts of the 1980s.
