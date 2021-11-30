Good news in the district

Scholastic, Council of the Great City Schools announces inaugural literacy champion award
Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, in collaboration with the Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS), a coalition of 75 of the nation’s largest urban public school systems, recently announced the School District of as the inaugural winner of the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award.
Named in honor of the late Scholastic Chairman and CEO, Richard (Dick) Robinson, the annual award recognizes a CGCS member school district for demonstrated progress in advancing reading achievement.
“During his near five decades leading Scholastic, Dick Robinson was a true champion of children’s literacy and education,” said president of the Scholastic Education Solutions Rose Else-Mitchell in a statement.
“He believed that the core to the work we do is reaching the hearts of children to help them discover the stories, people, and worlds that can spark confidence and curiosity, while giving them the skills and tools necessary to navigate the 21st century,” she said.
“We’re honored to introduce this new award in partnership with the Council of the Great City Schools to recognize Dick’s lasting legacy, and to expand opportunities for students through access to high-quality, engaging print and digital resources,” she added.
As the Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award-winner, the school district has selected the General George G. Meade School to receive the grand prize, which is designed to help increase book access and create a lasting culture of literacy.
Meade will receive a school library “renovation,” which includes a donation of over 6,000 high-quality, age-appropriate books, short reads for Guided Reading, and instructional resources from Scholastic Education Solutions.
The school will also receive a one-year site license to Scholastic Literacy Pro, an award-winning blended learning program that provides 24/7 access to more than 2,500 fiction and nonfiction e-books for purposeful independent reading, allowing personalized student choice while providing teachers with real-time data to inform instruction.
Elementary students will receive books to take home and add to their home libraries, encouraging independent reading beyond the classroom.
“We are honored to have General George G. Meade School selected as the first Richard M. Robinson Literacy Champion Award from Scholastic and the Council for the Great City Schools,” said superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia William Hite in a statement.
“This generous support will help instill a love of reading in our students by increasing access to books, something that we know has a longstanding impact on helping students succeed.”
