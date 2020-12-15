Good news in the district

School District of Philadelphia to host oratorical contest

The School District of Philadelphia will be hosting the first annual oratorical contest, a public speaking competition in which competitors deliver an original speech on a particular topic. The contest is open to all high school students in the School District of Philadelphia.

Using the theme “My Philadelphia, My Future” students are encouraged to explore how they envision being an authentic builder/contributor to the future of the City of Philadelphia.

Participants has to create an original three-minute speech, poem, or spoken word piece. A point will be deducted for every 30 seconds over the three-minute limit. One submission will be allowed per student and offensive language will not be allowed. Students must complete the entry form in addition to submitting the video.

Contestants must prepare his or her own original speech. Adults can edit, proofread and support. However, content must be the sole submission of the contestant. Copyrighted or quoted material must be verbally identified. Plagiarized submissions will be disqualified.

A transcript of the presentation must be available for the judges. Performances may not be sung in its entirety or have musical accompaniment. All performances must be done independently by the contestant who submitted the entry.

Judges will review entry forms and videos and the winners will perform at “Our Class-Our Future,” formerly known as “College Signing Day.” A top prize will be rewarded. The first annual School District of Philadelphia oratorical contest will be held Feb. 26, 2021.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/SDPOratorical.