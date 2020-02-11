Good news in the district

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta presented a $60,000 Department of Community & Economic Development grant for the Murrell Dobbins Career & Technical Education High School gym. The school will use the grant to replace the gym’s bleachers, backboards, wall pads and time clock.
The gym was home court for college basketball star Hank Gathers, former NBA player Gregory “Bo” Kimble and three-time Olympian Dawn Staley, who coached the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team to a national championship.
The grant is the latest accolade for Dobbins. In November 2019, officials cut the ribbon on a two-year, $39 million renovation of the school that included spaces for its Career and Technical Education programs. However, the renovation did not involve the gym, which maintained its original, more than 80-year-old fixtures and equipment. Dobbins High School was built in 1937 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
