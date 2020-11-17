Good news in the district

Chanel Hill

TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

School District hosts second annual youth summit

The School District of Philadelphia hosted its 2nd annual RISE Summit last month.

The event was an an opportunity for students to connect and exchange virtually, focusing on the city’s growing public health crisis, gun violence, and its impact on youth. The half-day summit, had approximately 200 students participating, including student-led discussions focused on healing, advocacy and action.

“Our young people are the voices that we need to listen to more often,” said William R. Hite, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. “While we unfortunately are not able to eliminate the problems of this city, we can address them. Seeing our young people RISE and through that energy and action, we can be a part of the solution.”

Students heard from keynote speaker Jamira Burley, a West Philadelphia native and internationally-recognized speaker, social justice advocate and next-gen social impact consultant.

There was also be a special performance from The Young Flames, a group of nine boys from Philadelphia who are using rap to call for an end to violence.

“There is an issue in the community, and as young people we have the power to change,” said Akayla Brown, senior at Bodine High School for International Affairs. “We have the voice to speak up. We have the outlet, the platform to voice our opinion and let people know. The 400 people who died this year, we are the voice, we are voicing solutions for them.”