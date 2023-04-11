Good news in the district

Two Philadelphia schools receive science education grant
Two School District of Philadelphia schools will be receiving a grant to expand science education at their schools.
Pittcon, the world’s largest, longest running conference and exposition on laboratory science, is donating a total of $20,000 to the John Moffett Elementary School and Furness High School. At Moffett, the grant will benefit students in grades K-5, and at Furness it will benefit students in grades 10-12.
“Our aim is to advance scientific endeavor through collaboration, bringing together a world of knowledge to impact, enrich and inspire the future of science,” said Pittcon president Jonell Kerkhoff in a statement.
“We are a catalyst for the exchange of information, a showcase of the latest advances in laboratory science, and avenue for international connectivity,” she said.
The grants are made available through Pittcon’s Science Week program, which is intended to provide funding and/or educational outreach to Pittcon Partner City students and teachers. The grants were awarded at both schools during the Pittcon Conference & Exposition week last month.
Each year, Pittcon donates approximately $1 million in science education, support, and outreach to communities, researchers and educational institutions.
“The bottom line is that for the nearly 75 years we have been hosting our conference and exposition, every dollar advanced by our exhibitors and attendees has had a significant and exponential effect upon the scientific community in which we all take part,” Kerkhoff said in a statement.
“We are truly grateful to call Philadelphia a Pittcon Partner City, and we are even more grateful to be contributing to the future of this city by making a positive impact on the scientific journeys of Philadelphia’s youth,” she said.
