Donations pour into Fund for the School District

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia (The Fund) has been awarded $25,000 by the Forst Foundation and Lincoln Investment and $80,000 from Lil Dicky and Friends.

The gifts were in honor of American Education Week last week and will support The Fund’s online Philly FUNDamentals platform that allows every public school in Philadelphia to raise money for a project of its choice. The donors matched up to $105,000 in donations to Philly FUNDamentals.

“We’re grateful for this generous investment in our schools, teachers and students,” said Dr. Evelyn Nuñez, Chief of Schools at the School District of Philadelphia. “American Education Week is the opportunity to celebrate public education and this support does just that while amplifying our efforts to provide a high-quality public education to our students.”

COVID-19 has exacerbated pervasive challenges related to the digital divide, online learning and academic achievement gap. In an effort to support equity among District schools, FUNDamentals is helping schools, teachers and students access necessities throughout this unprecedented year and beyond.

The FUNDamentals match campaign could potentially fund up to $200,000 in projects to support students and schools during this challenging time, so other donations can have an even greater impact.

The Forst Foundation was established in 1991 by Nick and Agnes Forst (founders of Lincoln Investment) in an effort to sustain their giving and promote the generosity of others. It is maintained by their children and grandchildren. The foundation has supported The Fund and the School District of Philadelphia with $70,000 in donations over the last four years.

The foundation has also made contributions to individual schools to provide them with the resources they require, showing a long-term commitment to making public education accessible and high-quality for all.

Rapper, actor and Philly native, Lil Dicky, hosted a dollar party for the Fund last month where he was joined by Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle, actress Abbi Jacobson, and The Roots’ Black Thought. Contributions were made by Lil Dicky’s fans and his friend, Michael Rubin. The event raised a little over $80,000.

“We’re grateful to Lil Dicky and his friends and the Forst Foundation and Lincoln Investment for their generous donations and promise to match up to $100,000 in Philly FUNDamentals donations throughout American Education Week,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, President and CEO of The Fund.

“The pandemic has strained our schools in never-before-seen ways, but we are so proud and appreciative of how they have stepped up for our students and families. And FUNDamentals makes it that much easier to find a school and fund a future,” she added.

Since its inception in 2017, Philly FUNDamentals has raised $935,535 for projects in 205 schools and expects to reach over $1 million by the end of the year. Eighty-four projects in 64 schools have been fully funded with an average gift amount of $558.

The crowdfunding platform serves as a school-level solution to address school-wide needs, giving donors a chance to connect directly to a school and know exactly where their money is going.