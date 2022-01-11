Good news in the district

Kelley School principal on Kelly Clarkson Show
William D. Kelley School Principal Dr. Crystal Edwards was recently a guest on the The Kelly Clarkson Show. The show aired on January 4.
During her interview, Principal Edwards spoke with Kelly Clarkson and actress and comedian Kym Whitley about her nonprofit ESM (Empowering Single Moms) Inc., which provides much-needed support to single mothers seeking better opportunities for their children and themselves.
Philly Hopeline updates their hours
The Philly Hopeline, a free resource for mental health services sponsored by the Uplift Center for Grieving Children, has updated their hours.
Philly HopeLine will operate from Monday to Thursday from 10 am – 8 pm and on Fridays from 1 pm – 4 pm. The hours for LGBTQ+ and the youth will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. The hopeline will close on federal holidays and on Uplift office closure periods.
