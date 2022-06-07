Good news in the district

District Celebrates First Graduates of Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project
The School District of Philadelphia along with the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), the U.S. Navy and the City of Philadelphia at the Seaport Museum celebrated graduates of the first-ever Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project during a signing ceremony last month.
“As a district, we are committed to making sure that our students graduate with the knowledge, skills and experience that will prepare them for post-secondary success,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite, Jr.
“This new Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project provides our students with the choice and ability to secure high-demand and good paying jobs as soon as they graduate,” Hite added. “We are extremely grateful for this partnership and to the employers who are choosing to re-think the school-to-work-pipeline and invest in our students.”
During the event, Benjamin Franklin High School machining teacher Ron Sizer and Randolph High School’s Ahjhanae Blackwell and Hite delivered remarks.
Thirty-four employers in Southeastern Pennsylvania that are part of the critical maritime supply chains announced their formal commitment to hire and retain over 200 individuals into mission-critical careers, approximately seventy of which are from Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
In May 2021, the OSD and the Navy launched this new statewide workforce development program to create a local talent pipeline that prepares local talent for employment at the Navy Yard through training, coaching, access to resources and advocacy. These pipelines will address critical trade skill gaps required across the maritime and defense ecosystems, including the Navy, Coast Guard, and Maritime Administration (MARAD).
The School District of Philadelphia is the largest public school district and was the first one involved in this initiative, which launched in Philadelphia. The partnership works with the district’s CTE programs, specifically focusing on students within carpentry, electrical and power transmission installation, precision machine tool technology, construction technology, facility maintenance and welding technology programs.
Benjamin Franklin High School, Jules Mastbaum High School and A. Philip Randolph Technical High are among the participating CTE partners in the program.
