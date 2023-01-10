Good news in the district

Overbrook H.S. recognizes 19th District police officers
Staff and administrators at Overbrook High School showed their appreciation to the Philadelphia Police Department’s 19th District through a presentation of gratitude last month.
Overbrook High School principal Dr. Kahlila Johnson presented a basket and plaque to Officer Cory Moore, Officer Geneva Russell, Officer Ernie Williams and Officer Robert Barr. All of the officers serve under the leadership of Capt. Robert McKeever.
The plaque was an expression of gratitude for their dedication and service to the Overbrook High School community through a partnership with the School District of Philadelphia Safety Zone Program.
Sullivan hosts winter festival with WNBA star Kahleah Copper
The James J. Sullivan School hosted a winter festival for its families last month. The festival provided families the opportunity to interact with each other, win bicycles and receive toys, coats and other warm weather accessories.
The school created the festival to strengthen its partnership with families and provide a fun holiday event for families who may need assistance.
North Philadelphia native and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Kahleah Copper, who is the sister of a Sullivan ELA Academic teacher leader, donated winter gear and met with students at the school.
Copper played collegiate basketball at Rutgers University and was honored by Mayor Jim Kenney last year for being the WNBA Finals MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.