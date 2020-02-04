Good news in the district

School district, city and PA CareerLink host job and career fair
The School District of Philadelphia, City of Philadelphia and PA CareerLink partnered together to host the Pathways to Success job and career fair for high school seniors and recent graduates last month at the School of the Future.
Students and recent graduates explored a wide variety of career opportunities through participating in a resource fair with representatives from the military, workforce development programs, trade unions, apprenticeship programs, and many more. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in career focused workshops, get one-on-one resume assistance, and apply for working papers.
Deadline approaching for Lindback award for teachers, principals
The deadline is approaching for Lindback Award applications for teachers and principals throughout the School District of Philadelphia. Nominations for the principal award are due by noon Friday, Feb. 14. Applications for the teacher award are due by noon Friday, March 13.
The District is partnering with The Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation to honor exemplary Philadelphia public school teachers and principals, continuing an annual tradition that has awarded over $3 million in total grants to deserving educators throughout the city.
The Foundation will honor 60 outstanding teachers with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Public Teachers. The Foundation will also grant seven Lindback Awards for Distinguished Principal Leadership.
The Distinguished Principal Leadership Award is accompanied by a $20,000 stipend for the school community, while the Distinguished Public Teacher Award includes a $3,500 stipend.
For more information about the awards and links to application materials can be found online at philasd.org/lindback
— Compiled by Chanel Hill
