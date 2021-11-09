Good news in the district

Philadelphia Energy Authority unveils state-of-the-art solar training lab at Frankford High School
School District of Philadelphia superintendent William Hite, city officials, and many others joined the Philadelphia Energy Authority last month for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a brand new Solar Training Lab at Frankford High School.
“Philadelphia is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and that effort will create thousands of jobs,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “We need our young people to have access to those careers, and this lab will ensure they do.
“Congratulations to the School District, Frankford High School, and the Philadelphia Energy Authority on this important milestone,” he added.
In partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, funded by PECO and other industry partners, the lab provides training opportunities for Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing careers in solar and clean energy.
The lab is used by high schoolers in the District’s Bright Solar Futures program, a 3-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) vocational program, the first of its kind in the nation, that launches young people into the jobs of the future.
“We’re proud to offer the first Solar Energy program, where our students have access to learn skills that will allow them to enter one of the fastest-growing energy careers,” Hite said.
“We’re also grateful for the support from the Philadelphia Energy Authority, PECO, and other industry partners for their investment in our students and their bright futures.”
Bright Solar Futures, funded with grants from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office and PECO, provides access to solar careers for young Philadelphians, growing a diverse and more equitable workforce that will help make national climate priorities a reality.
The recently completed BSF Solar Lab provides a state-of-the-art teaching and learning environment for Frankford High School students.
“Solar is the fastest-growing job in Pennsylvania, and this lab will ensure equitable access to these jobs,” said Emily Schapira, President and CEO of Philadelphia Energy Authority.
“Bright Solar Futures students train in solar and battery storage installation, sales, and design, along with weatherization, construction basics, and job site safety, ensuring that Philadelphia has the best-trained clean energy workforce in the region.”
