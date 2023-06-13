Good news in the district

Philadelphia Eagle Lane Johnson is a Kooth ambassador. Kooth is an international leader in online youth mental health. — PHOTO COURTESY OF KOOTH

District, Kooth kicks off summer wellness campaign for students

The School District of Philadelphia and Kooth, an international leader in online youth mental health, has officially kicked off a new summer wellness campaign for students. The campaign encourages students to continue caring for their mental health and well-being throughout the summer months.

