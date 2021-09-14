Good news in the district

Philadelphia school district launched a Back-to-School Bus Tour
The School District of Philadelphia and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation teamed up for a Back-To-School Bus Tour last month. The tour was the kickoff to the return to full in-person learning on Aug. 31.
The 31-stop program, which took place over the span of three weeks in August, provided critical information and services to families, including free-state-required childhood immunizations at four event sites.
At each stop, students and families had the opportunity to communicate with district street team ambassadors to receive back-to-school information, register for pre-kindergarten through grade 12, sign up for the Parent Portal and receive a free backpacks and school supplies.
The tour featured two specially wrapped blue school buses, which was funded by a $150,000 grant from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.
