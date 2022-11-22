Good news in the district

Louis Farrell Elementary teachers go shopping
Louis Farrell Elementary teachers and school administrators recently went on a VIP shopping event at the OfficeMax at 7321 Roosevelt Blvd to shop for more than $37,000 worth of supplies to support their students’ education. The shopping spree was held on Nov. 7.
In September, the School District of Philadelphia announced Office Depot’s drive and kick-off event, which stems from a five year partnership and is coordinated through the district’s Office of Strategic Partnership.
During the back-to-school celebration, Office Depot distributed more than 1000 backpacks to Louis H. Farrell School students filled with school supplies like notebooks, composition books, crayons, pencils, highlighters and more. Overall, each backpack bundle provided more than $100 of economic relief to each recipient family.
Thomas Mifflin School to hold
ribbon-cutting for new playground
The Friends of Mifflin School, with support from the School District of Philadelphia and the East Falls Community Council, hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Thomas Mifflin playground last month.
The playground was supported through community fundraising from Mifflin families and students, the District and the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation of Philadelphia.
In 2020, Thomas Mifflin principal Leslie Mason was awarded the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Award for Distinguished Principals, which includes a $20,000 stipend for the school community.
