Good news in the district

District promotes its teacher recruitment campaign
The School District of Philadelphia held a press conference Feb. 6 at Cayuga Elementary School to promote its teacher recruitment campaign.
Superintendent William R. Hite shared information around the District’s efforts to attract talented educators who are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of children throughout Philadelphia. Hite was joined by educators and students.
Earlier this year, the District launched its “Teach today. Change tomorrow.” recruitment campaign to help attract teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. The District is looking to hire teachers in all content areas and grade levels.
For more information on teaching opportunities and the application process visit teachinphilly.com.
— Chanel Hill
