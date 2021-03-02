Good news in the district

Tobias Harris teams up with Stroehmann Bread for essay contest
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers will be joining forces with Stroehmann Bread to champion education and literacy through the King or Queen of the Classroom Contest.
The contest aims to thank individuals who have been instrumental to the education of students in the past year.
“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the 76ers and to have Tobias as part of the Stroehmann team,” said brand manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA Dana Trimback.
“His passion for education and helping the next generation thrive is remarkable. This collaboration with the 76ers over the past few years has been a slam dunk and we’re delighted to be giving back to the community through this contest.”
To enter, students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to nominate a person who has been influential to their education this past year.
By submitting a short essay, nominators can explain why their nominee deserves this special recognition for how they have demonstrated their commitment to the student during the pandemic.
Three winners chosen during the contest – and those who nominated them – will receive a 30-minute virtual meet and greet with Harris, a 76ers gift bag with assorted team merchandise and a No. 12 jersey signed by Harris himself. The winners will also receive tickets to a future 76ers game and a donation of $3,000 to be used for books at a school of their choice.
“I believe that education is fundamental to the success of our lives. It opens up a whole new world of possibility for young people and allows them to dream big,” Harris said in a statement. “Reflecting on when I was younger, I can easily think of a handful of people that positively impacted my educational experience.
“Especially given how the pandemic has affected learning, I strongly encourage Philadelphia-area students to nominate that influential person in their lives who has helped them achieve their academic goals,” he added. “The ball is in your court now, so let’s give credit to the unsung heroes together.”
The deadline for the contest is May 7.
For more information, visit https://www.nba.com/sixers/community/King-of-the-Classroom-nomination-form
