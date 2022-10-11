Nonprofit hosts carnival at Martha Washington School
Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization, hosted a carnival at the Martha Washington School last month.
The carnival served over 150 families with free food, entertainment, games and art projects that were centered around African American leaders throughout U.S. history. The event also had live performers including a drum line and performances from local high school students.
The carnival was just the latest event that Color of Change has been hosting across the country to inform and empower students and parents to be advocate for equitable education in their communities.
