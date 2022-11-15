Good news in the district

Philly school district participates in
leadership run with Special OlympicsSchool District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. along with Chief Safety Officer Kevin Bethel and Executive Director of Athletics Jimmy Lynch participated in the Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) fall festival torch run.
The run, which was held on Nov. 4, was a 26-mile non-competitive run consisting of 19 legs from XFINITY Live! Philadelphia to Villanova University. The ninth leg of the run made a stop at the school district headquarters before continuing to the Dilworth Plaza side of City Hall.
Hundreds of runners including law enforcement officers, SOPA athletes, elected officials, schools and businesses ensured the torch completed its 26-mile journey and arrived at Villanova University to kick off the Fall Festival competition.
The school district has had an ongoing partnership with Special Olympics PA. The Unified Champion Schools program, pioneered by the Special Olympics, promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments.
Forty-two schools in the district are Unified Champion Schools in 2022-2023. The Philadelphia Public League’s Unified Sports Division offers various Interscholastic Unified Sports including unified bocce, unified futsal, unified soccer and unified track and field.
