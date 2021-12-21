Good news in the district

Young hosted school lunch, Interview event in partnership with McDonald’s
State Rep. Regina Young, D-Phila./Delaware, recently held a school lunch and interview event with youth from John Bartram High School in partnership with McDonald’s.
“Seven students were hired on the spot and several more received calls the next day for job offers,” Young said. “For most of these kids, this is their first job opportunity and first time receiving a job interview.
“For some, it can even be an opportunity to help provide at home,” she said. “It was great to see the principal and leadership team of the neighborhood school district out in support.
“Many of these students are at-risk youth, impacted by gun violence daily, and I am thrilled to see them getting an opportunity to grow and develop,” she added.
Young partnered with local team members from McDonald’s, community partners, school districts, and government officials from all levels of government.
The goal of the event was for students to learn more about what employers are looking for in customer service jobs and the career paths that can come from these opportunities.
School District of Philadelphia hosts groundbreaking ceremony at T.M. Pierce School
School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite was recently joined by Board of Education president Joyce Wilkerson, District leaders and elected officials for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new T.M. Peirce Elementary School.
The three-story, 77,000 square foot facility will provide 21st century learning environments for students and is designed for LEED Gold certification. Construction is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.
