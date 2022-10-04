Good news in the district

Pa. Department of Education
visits Philly School District
Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty and Executive Deputy Secretary Debora Carrera joined School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. and district officials at Parkway Center City Middle College last month.
The visit with students and staff highlighted the school’s programming that was made possible through the strategic investments in education.
Parkway Center City Middle College, is the first-of-its-kind school in the state. It’s a program that offers high school students the opportunity to earn an associate degree in liberal arts from the Community College of Philadelphia while also earning their high school diploma.
Since 2015, the Wolf Administration has increased education funding by more than $3.7 billion. In his most recent budget, Governor Tom Wolf solidified his commitment to education at all levels with a historic $1.8 billion investment increase.
This budget prioritizes resources for Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvania families and helps provide kids with the resources they need to be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.