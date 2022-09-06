Good news in the district

District held second annual bus tour in August
The School District of Philadelphia held its second annual back-to-school celebration and bus tour last month.
The tour, which was powered by a grant from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, brought critical back-to-school information and services to neighborhoods across the city through 10 events including four mega-events that was co-sponsored by Radio One, Office Depot, My Philly Lawyer, Countrywide Home Care and the Eagles Eye Mobile.
Families at the events received free backpacks and schools supplies, registered students for the upcoming school year and received up-to-date immunization information.
The first day of the 2022-2023 school year was August 29.
