Good news in the district

Kindergarten registration still open for 2023-2024 school year
There is still time to enroll students into kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Early registration is open until May 31. Students entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.
Children in full-day kindergarten show greater reading and mathematic achievement gains than those in half-day classes, according to the National Education Association. It also helps students build a strong base of learning, and provides a structured bridge between pre-kindergarten programs and first grade.
“We know that there is a lot of research showing that students who participate in high-quality full-day kindergarten have significant long-term benefits for students,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“We hope that families take advantage of early registration so that children can prepare and get excited about this new chapter in their lives,” he said.
Children who have completed kindergarten registration at a District-operated school for the 2023-24 school year are eligible for the summer kindergarten transition program, a summer program designed to help students and their caregivers feel confident about starting kindergarten in the fall.
In the summer program, families will learn what is expected of children in kindergarten and will have the opportunity to build relationships with school staff, other families and local community partners.
Parents and guardians can register their children on the district’s website, in-person by appointment at the District’s Education Center at 440 N. Broad St., or by calling their neighborhood school.
