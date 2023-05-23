Good news in the district

Kindergarten registration is still open for 2023-2024 school year. Early registration is open until May 31. — PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA

Kindergarten registration still open for 2023-2024 school year

There is still time to enroll students into kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Early registration is open until May 31. Students entering kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1.

