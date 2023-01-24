Good news in the district

District selected as 2023 RISE Up Partner of the Year
The School District of Philadelphia has been named the 2023 RISE Up Partner of the Year.
Presented by Old Navy, the award recognizes the school district for its success with the NRF Foundation’s RISE Up training and credentialing program in Philadelphia, and for its part in expanding the program across Pennsylvania.
The 2023 NRF Foundation RISE Up Partner of the Year was celebrated at the NRF Foundation Honors in New York City on Jan. 15. The event was co-hosted by Bloomingdale’s Chairman and CEO and NRF Foundation Board Chairman Tony Spring and Walmart U.S. President and CEO and NRF Board Chairman John Furner.
Launched in 2017, the NRF Foundation’s Rise Up program is currently offered by more than 1,500 partners nationwide.
“To have the district recognized at a national level for bringing real-world learning opportunities and retail training into the classroom is a big deal and speaks to the hard work of our staff, educators and students,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“This training is important because it provides connections between what students are learning in school to opportunities that meet the needs of our local, state and national workforce – all while also giving our students a competitive advantage among other hires,” he added.
Remote learning needs during the pandemic led one Abraham Lincoln High School teacher to offer RISE Up training through the district’s career and technical education program. Following that initial success, the industry-recognized credentials were approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Education for use throughout the commonwealth.
The RISE Up Partner of the Year recognition also acknowledges the commitment by educators to give students meaningful ways to apply their new skills in a professional setting.
Through the district’s career and technical education (CTE) program in sales, marketing and entrepreneurship, students are exposed to the functions of marketing and business, along with customer service and sales skills.
Students apply learned concepts as they conduct market research, design advertising campaigns and develop targeted marketing plans. Hands-on training includes operating a school-based enterprise, designing in-store displays, utilizing social media and delivering sales pitches.
