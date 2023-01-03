Good news in the district

Overbrook athletic director becomes first PSADA president-elect from Philly
Overbrook High School Athletic Director Bob Miller has been named President-Elect of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association (PSADA). He is the first individual from Philadelphia to be elected to this position.
Miller’s transition process starts now and will go until the end of June. He will begin his official duties as president of PSADA on July 1, 2023. His term goes to June 30, 2025 after which he will continue in an advisory role as past-president until 2027.
A Swathmore native, Miller has been in Philadelphia since graduating from Marshall University in 1983, where he played football. He coached various sports and started athletic programs at a handful of district and charter schools in Philadelphia, including football, girls and boys basketball, baseball, girls volleyball and wrestling. He currently serves as Overbrook High School’s wrestling coach since bringing it back as a sport nearly 10 years ago.
Miller has been a longtime member of the PSADA and a member of the PSADA Executive Council, where he has represented Philadelphia and its athletic directors at the state-level. Since joining PSADA in 2001, Miller has also served as both its Awards Chair and Hospitality Coordinator.
He is also a member of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) and has earned his Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) designation in 2007 and the Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA) designation in 2017 from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
A professional organization for secondary school athletic administrators, PSADA provides education and coaching for athletic directors across the state. Its current membership includes almost 500 athletic directors, with one-fifth of those coming from Philadelphia.
The PSADA presidency rotates between East and West every other year. Each president serves for two years and leads the PSADA committee, which includes athletic directors from each of the state’s 12 districts.
