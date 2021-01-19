Good news in the district

TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
12 Days of Christmas Inc. Philadelphia Chapter presents three schools with giftsThe 12 Days of Christmas Inc.’s Philadelphia Chapter presented $11,000 worth of gifts to families at Paul Robeson High School. The chapter also presented $20,000 worth of gifts to families from Kelley Elementary and Blaine Elementary.
The 12 Days of Christmas started in 1999 when Houston residents Gayla and Donya Gardner decided to ask a small group of friends to buy gifts for children from economically disadvantaged families. The mother and daughter duo had their friends over to wrap the gifts and then deliver them to local churches to distribute just in time for Christmas. The gesture went over so well, they decided to make it an annual event.
Eventually, they shared the idea with friends and family in other cities and, after a few years, a national organization was born — Twelve Days of Christmas Inc. The group even expanded to buying school supplies for children and the chapters would host cocktail parties to raise funds to support buying school supplies and Christmas gifts.
In 2020, the Philadelphia Chapter was organized and just as the local members were planning to hold a summer soiree, the pandemic hit, leaving the local chapter in limbo. Presidents from the nine chapters decided to host a joint fundraiser virtually after a summer party did fairly well.
The virtual Christmas party ended up being a success. In addition to some local sponsorships from Philadelphia native and hip hop artist Meek Mill, the Philadelphia chapter also adopted 30 families and presented them with bags of gifts in the days leading up to Christmas.
