Board of Education is looking for Student Board Representatives
Rising juniors and seniors who wants their voices to be heard on the Board of Education can apply to become a student board representative for the 2022-2023 school years.
Interested public and charter school students can now submit their information for the application process until May 20.
“Serving as a Student Board Representative has given me the opportunity to network and collaborate with other students and organizations that are passionate about uplifting student voices,” said Rebecca Allen, student board representative.
“It has been an incredible honor to advocate for students and uplift student voices in discussions where other students may not have had the opportunity to engage,” she added.
Student board representatives do not vote, but they do serve in an advisory role to represent their peers on the Board of Education.
They voice student concerns with the Board at monthly meetings and report Board deliberations and actions to the student body. They also meet with student groups, initiate important work, such as registering student voters, and have participated in this year’s search for a new superintendent.
“Serving as a Student Board Representative is a great opportunity for students to represent their peers and to make a positive impact on the public school experience of students throughout the city,” said Joyce S. Wilkerson, president of the Board of Education.
“I encourage all qualified students to apply for this leadership role in the School District of Philadelphia,” she added.
To qualify as a Student Board Representative, students must be a current resident of Philadelphia and attend a Philadelphia public or charter school, be in the 11th or 12th grade during their term as a Student Board Representative, have a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher and be in good standing and be actively involved in their school community.
Students must also be willing to work to support Philadelphia’s public schools, on behalf of their peers, on a regular basis; be willing to represent their peers at Board of Education meetings and to communicate student opinions to the Board and report Board deliberations and actions to the student body.
“Students who are considering applying for the role of student board representative should not be afraid to speak up and to know there will be a lot of engagement,” said Armando Ortez, student board representative.
For more information about the application process, visit https://www.philasd.org/schoolboard/about/student-board-representatives/2020-2021-student-rep-application/ or contact Tyler Wims at twims@philasd.org if you have any questions.
