Good news in the district

A Philadelphia school will be getting a new garden.
The Fanny Jackson Coppin School was selected to receive a new school garden as part of the Sprouts Foundation’s 24 Gardens in 24 Hours in 24 Communities campaign.
From a pool of more than 3,000 nominations by Sprouts customers and a three-month process of vetting those school, the foundation selected 24 schools across the United States.
The campaign will provide a $500,000 total investment across the 24 schools. The garden will be built at the Coppin School and the 23 other schools on Sept. 23.
“Sprouts is committed to providing children with hands-on educational experiences that shape how they think about food. We believe that our Foundation’s efforts to make these connections will play a pivotal role for children to develop an understanding of the importance of healthy eating,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts, in a statement.
“We are also very excited for our team members to give back to their local communities on Sept. 23 as we build these learning gardens in 24 hours.”
Nearly 500 Sprouts team members across the country will join together to install the learning spaces in 24 hours. In addition to funding the physical garden, the Foundation’s donation will provide training for educators at each school site to support nutrition education lessons in the garden.
In addition to Pennsylvania, the other 23 schools are located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington state.
Since its inception in 2015, the foundation has given $18 million to more than 400 nonprofit partners focused on advancing children’s nutrition education and school-based gardening programs.
