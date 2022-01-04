Good news in the district

Philadelphia hosts high school students for 2021 Model Senate
The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia in partnership with host venue Community College of Philadelphia helped cultivate the next generation of leaders as it invited high school students to its 2021 Model Senate on Science and Technology last month.
About 175 students fully immersed themselves into the full-day simulation event as they represented select Senators, Committee Co-Chairs, Expert Witnesses, and Journalists in “Congressional Hearings” with the goal to seek positive solutions to ongoing issues of national and international concern.
The Model Senate specifically focused on perspectives of 'Big Tech' and social media companies by exploring Section 230, one of the most critical statutes governing internet free speech, censorship and bias.
The program also focused on climate change, with students exploring legislative opportunities to promote carbon capture and sequestration technologies through federal policy.
Among the high schools participating in Model Senate includes: Julia R. Masterman High School, William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs, Cardinal O'Hara High School, Cinnaminson High School, Cupola Academy, Friends' Central School, Germantown Academy, Haddon Township High School, Haverford High School, Jenkintown High School, Lower Moreland High School, Roman Catholic High School, Southern Regional High School and The William Penn Charter School.
The Model Senate was held during the Council’s global education campaign – “The Importance of Global Affairs Education: Investing in Tomorrow’s World Leaders” – to highlight the importance of global affairs education to prepare youth for the globally connected careers and community of the future. The campaign aims to raise $60,000 for global education programs.
