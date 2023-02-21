Good news in the district

District awarded $3.9M from U.S. Department of Education
The School District of Philadelphia has received a $3.97 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand Relationships First and to partner with Research for Action (RFA) to conduct a rigorous evaluation of the program. This is a part of the Department’s $160 million in new grant awards through the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program.
“I have visited schools to see Relationship First in action and can truly feel its impact,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement. “I am excited that the U.S. Department of Education is investing in this approach because this is a real solution to challenges that schools are facing.”
Designed and supported by the District’s Office of School Climate and Culture, Relationships First is a comprehensive restorative justice-practices approach that is designed to transform relationships among and between adults and students in schools and improve outcomes for K-12 students.
Through a multi-tiered, schoolwide restorative framework that addresses disciplinary, academic and social-emotional outcomes, Relationships First helps students to de-escalate situations, feel empowered and heard, have leadership opportunities and make real-world connections.
The program serves nearly 30,000 students in 65 schools. The expansion of the program will extend coaching, training, and implementation to an additional 40,000 students in an additional 72 schools.
RFA will serve as the independent evaluator of the program specifically looking at the schools where Relationships First has been implemented to study its impact on academic outcomes, behavioral outcomes, teacher retention, and perceptions of the school climate from teachers, students and parents.
“The impact that Relationships First has had on South Philadelphia High School is immeasurable,” said assistant principal of South Philadelphia High School Joseph Tabasco in a statement.
“Students can navigate conflict with the support and guidance of coaches and more importantly, students now know that they are in a community of people who care for their safety,” Tabasco added. “Staff and teachers are empowered to navigate conflicts with intentional questioning and approach behavior management in a restorative manner.”
