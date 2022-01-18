Good news in the district

Mayor Kenney and Councilman At-Large David Oh Visit Clara Barton
Mayor Jim Kenney and Councilman At-Large David Oh visited the Clara Barton School last week to speak to second graders about the roles that they have in the community. This was part of their curriculum that focuses on community engagement and state and local government.
Students were eager to interview Mayor Kenney and Councilmember Oh about their work and engagement with organizations and departments across the city. Students also asked questions about how they help the community, safety, challenges and favorite parts of the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.