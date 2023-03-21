Good news in the district

The Fund brings back dress down day
The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia is bring back dress down day.
Dress Down Day is an annual t-shirt drive that raises money for public schools in the School District of Philadelphia. This year’s dress down day event will take place on May 12. On that day, participants can opt to wear their shirts to work or school.
Since 2018, the year the initiative started, more than 3,600 individuals have participated in Dress Down Day, raising over $170,000 and putting money directly in the pockets of local schools. This year will mark the fourth dress down day for The Fund. Each year, the organizations sells a specially designed t-shirt to benefit Philly public schools.
For more information, visit www.thefundsdp.org/dress-down-day/
