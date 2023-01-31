Good news in the district

District launches Thrive at Five 2023-2024 kindergarten campaign
The School District of Philadelphia has launched Thrive at Five, a campaign that promotes kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year.
Students entering kindergarten must be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Children in full-day kindergarten show greater reading and mathematics achievement gains than those in half-day classes, according to the National Education Association.
It also helps students build a strong base of learning and provides a structured bridge between pre-kindergarten programs and first grade.
Parents and guardians can register their children through May 31 on the district’s website, in-person by appointment at the District’s Education Center at 440 N. Broad St., or by calling their neighborhood school.
“Research shows us that children who participate in high-quality, full-day kindergarten develop better academic skills, social-emotional and behavioral skills and boosts their self-confidence,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. in a statement. “These skills put them on the path towards long-term success.”
The district will hold a kindergarten open house day on March 7 and a Kindergarten Open House Week, May 8-12. The open house provides an opportunity for families to become acquainted with the schools, learn about the school’s expectations and ways to support their child’s learning process at home.
There will also be various resources for families of children entering kindergarten to support a smooth transition from preschool to kindergarten.
For more information, including information about kindergarten registration translated in various languages, visit philasd.org/thriveatfive.
