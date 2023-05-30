School District of Philadelphia associate superintendent Evelyn Nuñez addresses the crowd during the Tiaras, Crowns and Pearls Empowerment Day event at Roberto Clemente Promise Academy Middle School on May 18. — SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA PHOTOS
Middle school students at Roberto Clemente Promise Academy Middle School wear their tiaras, crowns and pearls during the school’s empowerment day.
middle school girlsRoberto Clemente Promise Academy Middle School celebrated its middle school girls through a Tiaras, Crowns and Pearls Girls Empowerment Day.
During the event, which took place on May 18, students heard from professional speakers, made vision boards and received their crowns and pearls. School District of Philadelphia associate superintendent was the guest speaker.
Lindback Foundation celebrates 60 district teachersThe School District of Philadelphia along with the Lindback Foundation celebrated 60 outstanding teachers at this year’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers Ceremony.
The ceremony was held at the Philadelphia Film Society on May 23 and featured remarks from district administrators. The event also had performances from students at Girard Academic Music Program.
Each honoree received a $3,500 award.
Since 2011, Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation of Philadelphia has been recognizing and rewarding school principals who have made significant leadership and humanitarian contributions to his/her school community.
