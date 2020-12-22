Good news in the district

Chanel Hill

TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Chatbot Wyatt helps seniors apply for FAFSA

High school seniors who need help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form can now get support through Wyatt, a free assistance chatbot that replies to students’ FAFSA questions via text.

Wyatt was launched through a partnership between the College Board and Benefits Data Trust, a national nonprofit that helps connect people to public assistance.

The chatbot, which is available to students until February, answers students’ FAFSA questions such as troubleshooting the FSA ID process, understanding whose income to report, what to do if they have a special circumstance, and more.

“Once students text with the chat bot, we will also send updates and reminders to make sure they’re staying on track,” said Yulani Smith, product manager at Benefits Data Trust. “When we created Wyatt, we wanted it to be accessible for all people, including low-income students and communities. We just really want students to be successful.”

In addition to utilizing Wyatt for FAFSA support, students who complete the financial aid form can also enter to win $1,000 through the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.

The program guides students through six college planning steps including building a college list; practicing for the SAT; improving your SAT score; narrowing down a college list based on academic safety, match and reach schools; completing the FAFSA; and applying to colleges.

Students who complete the list are eligible to earn $40,000. Scholarships will also be awarded through monthly drawings to students who complete each action. The deadline for the program is Feb. 1.

“Half of the scholarship money through the College Board opportunity is reserved for low-income students,” said Neeta Sonalkar, director of access initiatives at the College Board. “Once students complete the FAFSA, they can report their completion on the College Board Scholarships website and they will get entered into a monthly drawing for the $1,000 scholarship.

“Two hundred students will win a scholarship for the month of November and December and 100 students will win a scholarship in January and February.

“Students who complete all six steps and the Opportunity Scholarships Program will get entered into a drawing to win a $40,000 scholarship for college,” she added. “We want to make sure that we’re giving scholarships to the students who need it most.”

For more information on Wyatt and the College Board Opportunity Scholarships, visit www.getfafsahelp.org/cb.