Good news in the district

65th Annual Young Artists Exhibition now on display virtually
The 65th Annual “Young Artists” Exhibition is now open virtually, showcasing 2,000 pieces of artwork
“Although we are unable to hold this year’s exhibition in person, we are eager to provide a new venue to showcase these excellent young artists and the accomplishments of our students,” said Director of Arts Education for the School District of Philadelphia Deborah Klose, .
“This show is the culmination of the hard work of our students and teachers throughout this challenging year and we are proud to offer this long-standing tradition,” she added.
Many art students throughout the District in kindergarten through twelfth grade participated in this year’s show, which is themed, “Healing Through the Power of the Arts”. Students had the opportunity to create artwork that expresses their feelings and experiences throughout the last year.
Two hundred students received awards for their artwork, which was supported by the Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership and the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., an internationally-known organization committed to public service.
Both the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), as well as several arts organizations and individuals, provided awards for students.
The exhibition features drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, graphic design, film photography, digital photography and 2-D and 3-D designs.
The School District of Philadelphia’s Young Artists Exhibition is the longest running annual district-wide exhibit in the state of Pennsylvania.
Normally, this show takes place in the School District of Philadelphia’s Administration Building. Due to safety restrictions stemming from COVID-19, this year’s show is virtual.
All pieces can be viewed as digital images now through Labor Day at www.philasd.org/arts/programs/young-artists-exhibition/.
