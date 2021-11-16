Good news in the district

James R. Lowell School Receives $5,000 from New Burlington Store
Burlington Stores, the national discount retailer, through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, recently donated $5,000 towards school supplies to the James R. Lowell School in celebration of its new store now open at One and Olney, 101 East Olney Avenue.
AdoptAClassroom.org works regularly with The School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Strategic Partnerships to match corporate partners with local schools.
This school year, the Lowell School received a donation, which will provide $5,000 in new supplies for each teacher’s classroom. Teachers also received an online account through the AdoptAClassroom.org platform, where they will have access to approximately 30 vendors.
According to Principal Chantal Barr, the teachers will use the funds on a number of new classroom items, including items for their new sensory classroom.
“On behalf of the Lowell School, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” Barr said.
“Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they need for their classrooms this year. We are thankful for organizations like Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org that help equip our teachers with the fundamental tools to help students thrive.”
Burlington is committed to supporting education through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Each time Burlington opens a new store, Burlington celebrates by funding a local elementary school in their store community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.