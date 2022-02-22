Good news in the district

District Partners with Temple University, UPENN for leadership program
The School District of Philadelphia, in partnership with Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, has launched a new leadership program aimed at preparing aspiring school principals and education leaders.
“Temple is excited to be partnering with the School District of Philadelphia at this very critical time in public education,” said Christopher McGinley, professor of Temple University’s College of Education.
“We are pleased to continue our long standing partnership in preparing the next generation of principals to lead our city’s schools,” he added.
Beginning in the summer of 2022, current School District of Philadelphia employees enrolled in the Pathway to Leadership Principal Preparation Program will receive traditional certification preparation classwork, coaching and mentorship, as well as a $25,000 scholarship.
The program will work to develop equity-centered leaders by diversifying the pipeline of individuals seeking roles as a principal within the School District of Philadelphia.
The District is focused on developing groups, who are underrepresented compared to the student demographic including Black males, Latinx, and Asian future leaders.
Right now, 24% of the students in the Philadelphia School District are Black males, but only 13% of the principals are. 24% of the students are Latino but 7% of the principals are. 10% of students are Asian, while 3% of principals are.
While the program is open to future leaders of all backgrounds, future leaders of color are strongly encouraged to apply.
The District has committed $3 million dollars over the next three years to support this initiative, which encourages retention and growth by helping talented staff attain the appropriate training leading to the certification required to become school leaders.
The program is the result of two successful pilot programs. The first pilot, which started in 2019, trained four principals through the University of Pennsylvania. The second pilot finished in December and trained five aspiring principals through Temple University.
“Strong educational leaders make an outsized impact on schools,” said Jessica Richard, associate director of the School Leadership Program at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.
“This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment, alongside Temple, to remove barriers and enable greater access, opportunity, and preparation for a new generation of school leadership in Philadelphia,” she added.
The Pathway to Leadership Principal Preparation Program is the fourth District program aimed at preparing and strengthening school leaders, and the only one that works with individuals for pre-certification. These programs are intended to provide school and educational leaders with the skills, support and coaching that they need entering the District’s highest-needs schools.
“School leaders are among the most important leaders in the entire city, and our District and students deserve a strong pipeline of qualified and well-trained individuals capable of leading our schools,” said Michael Farrell, deputy chief of Leadership Development, School District of Philadelphia.
“This program is a pathway for aspiring leaders, building up the supports for those who are interested in moving into leadership,” he added.
Interested candidates should apply by March 1 through the Office of Leadership Development.
