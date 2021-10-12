Good news in the district

Changes to District’s academic calendar Dear Parents/Guardians, We hope this letter finds you and your family well at this beginning of the school year. I am writing to share with you the revised Academic Calendar for the current 2021-2022 school year. We have updated the calendar to include six (6) half days which will support district wide professional development for our educators so they can continue to improve their instructional practices for all students. We are following the same practice that we have had in previous school years of incorporating six (6) half days through the academic year to support professional growth and development of instructional practices. The addition of six (6) half days builds on the currently scheduled full day of professional development on Monday, January 3rd, and allows us to continue to provide all students with the required number of instructional hours or minutes for the school year while supporting the growth and development needs of our educators. The first change to the 2021-2022 Academic Calendar begins with a half-day of in-person learning on Friday, November 19th, followed by five additional half days throughout the year. On these days, all schools will have a three-hour early dismissal based on their bell schedules. Please see the list of the new early dismissal days, which are also reflected on our online academic calendar, HERE: Friday, November 19, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Friday, January 21, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Friday, May 13, 2022 We realize that half days can create child care challenges for our families. Your child’s school will provide additional information regarding the end time for the early dismissal days, as well as the after-school extra curricular activities and programs available on these days. Thank you again for your partnership in your child’s education! Sincerely, Evelyn Nuñez, Ed.D. Chief of Schools
