Good news in the district

Lindback Award honors leadership of 7 Philly principals
Seven principals within the School District of Philadelphia were honored for making significant leadership and humanitarian contributions in the schools they lead in their communities.
Crystal Edwards of the William D. Kelly School; Alphonso Evans Sr. of Allen M. Stearne School; Amanda Jones of Luiz Muñoz-Marín Elementary School; Kahlila Johnson of Overbrook High School; Diana Garcia of Willard Elementary School; Heather Mill of William H. Hunter School; and Lillian Izzard of Thomas Alva Edison High School were awarded with the the Lindback Award for Distinguished Principal Leadership by the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation.
“The principals we are honoring today all exhibit outstanding leadership and motivational skills,” said Sheldon Bonovitz, a trustee of the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, in a statement.
“They are highly effective individuals who work tirelessly to get maximum effort from the teachers and students they serve,” he said.
The principals were nominated by their school communities and chosen by a committee and will receive a $20,000 prize that will be used in their school community. The award has been funded by the Lindback Foundation since 2011.
Each year, the award recipients are celebrated during a reception, and this year’s ceremony is the first time back in-person since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a privilege to celebrate these distinguished principals. We know our principals are the backbone of our schools, and every day we see their commitment to their staff, students and families,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“I’m grateful to the Lindback Foundation and its trustees who understand the impact a great leader has on our school communities and honor that work with recognition and financial support,” he added.
The foundation also honors teachers with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers. A total of 60 teachers will be honored at the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers Ceremony at the Philadelphia Film Society on May 23. Each teacher honored will receive a $3,500 award.
