Facility improvements: Since the closure of our buildings in March 2020, we have invested $264 million in improvements, including:

• The removal of over 250,000 feet of asbestos-containing material such as floor tiles and pipe insulation (the equivalent of five football stadiums)

• 61 capital projects such as roof replacements, boiler replacements/repairs, HVAC and electrical system upgrades, and bathroom renovations

• 147 classroom modernizations across 11 schools supporting our early literacy efforts

• 24 paint and plaster projects, bringing our total number of Certified Lead Safe schools to 110

• Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) projects at Gompers and Lincoln to manage and promote efficient energy use

Ventilation assessments and window repairs

Starting the new school year with all digital learning remotely has also allowed us to further expand our asbestos abatement and remediation efforts in 28 schools.

Health and safety protocols: we have developed and implemented extensive health and safety protocols based on Philadelphia Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines to promote healthy school and work environments. This includes: face mask/covering requirements for everyone, daily screenings before building entry, enhanced cleaning protocols and the use signage and floor markers to promote social distancing and healthy hygiene practices.