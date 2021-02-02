Good news in the district

District kicks off its ‘Thrive At Five’ campaign
The School District of Philadelphia recently launched its “Thrive At Five” campaign to promote kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents and guardians can now register their child(ren) now through May 28. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021. Registration can be done through an online portal on the District’s website, in-person by appointment at the District’s Education Center at 440 N. Broad St., by calling their neighborhood school or at a dropbox in the lobby of the Education Center.
“Kindergarten attendance keeps children on the path to academic success,” said School District of Philadelphia William R. Hite. “Children truly thrive at 5 as they learn how to read and write and grow emotionally and socially.”
Registering for kindergarten by May 28 is important to provide families and children time to meet with school staff and become familiar with a school. Familiarity helps make the kindergarten transition a smooth one for families and students.
The District will hold a Kindergarten Open House Day on March 2 and a Kindergarten Open House Week beginning May 3. The open house may be virtual or in-person, depending on guidance from state and local health officials.
Understanding the importance of kindergarten to the academic success of children, the District is supporting registration with a media campaign featuring television, radio, print and digital ads.
For more information including translated information about kindergarten registration in various languages, visit philasd.org/thriveatfive.
