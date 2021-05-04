Good news in the district

Seven principals from The School District of Philadelphia received the Lindback Award for Distinguished Principal Leadership.
This year’s honorees include: Colleen Bowen of Clara Barton Elementary School, Pauline Cheung of Francis Scott Key Elementary School, Luke Hostetter of Baldi Middle School, Brian Johnson of John Bartram High School, Shavonne McMillan of Vaux Big Picture High School, Lisa Mesi of Philadelphia High School for Girls and Kareem Thomas of Hamilton Disston Elementary School.
The award, which has been generously funded by the Lindback Foundation since 2011, is an opportunity for school leaders to be recognized for their dedication to District students. Recipients also receive a $20,000 award to be used in their school community.
Each year, the award recipients are celebrated during a reception, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards ceremony was held virtually this year.
“We know that being a principal during a pandemic has been daunting, but our principals seemingly never missed a beat. The commitment and vision of these individuals are surely an example of the wonderful leadership we have District-wide,” said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr.
“We truly appreciate the Lindback Foundation for choosing to honor our principals in such a special way,” he added. “It’s clear that the Lindback Foundation and its trustees understand the impact that good leadership can have on our students and school communities and we are grateful that they continue to support the District and our school leaders. This honor and the monetary awards that come along with it will have a positive and lasting impact on our students.”
The Lindback Foundation’s Selection Committee chose the seven principals based on their leadership and humanitarian contributions to their respective school communities.
The Foundation also honors teachers with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers. A total of 60 teachers will be chosen for the teachers award, which will be presented on May 18. Each teacher honored will receive a $3,500 award.
“The Lindback Foundation is committed to recognizing the leadership and excellence of principals in the School District of Philadelphia by providing financial assistance to important projects identified by the award winners at their respective schools,” Trustee David Loder said. “This is a particularly critical endeavor in this era of the pandemic.”
