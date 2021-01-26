Good news in the district

Chanel Hill
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
School District adds 39 sites for Grab-and-Go meals
The School District of Philadelphia recently added 39 sites to its “Grab-and-Go” meals distribution program, making available a total of 102 schools for families to pick up meals for students while school buildings remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic first hit, one of our main concerns was ensuring how our students who rely on the District for access to healthy, nutritious meals could be supported,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite Jr.
“Our Food Services team stepped up and has diligently worked to seamlessly support our students and families during these unprecedented times,” he added. “Our families have faced many concerns during this pandemic and we can find a little comfort knowing that, at least when it comes to meals for their children, this is one less thing for them to worry about.”
The District along with the City of Philadelphia continues to work together to ensure that all residents, including students, have access to free and nutritious food during the pandemic.
The distribution sites, which are open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., provide meal kits that ensure students have free, reliable, and nutritious meals even while school buildings are closed. Since March 2020, the District’s Food Services team has distributed more than six million meals.
The “Grab-and-Go” meal kits contain seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Meals can be stored in a freezer until students are ready to heat and eat. Weekly menus include pantry staples like cereals, breakfast bars, pancakes, and muffins, along with common school lunch items, such as whole-grain chicken nuggets, four-cheese panini sandwiches, bean and cheese burritos and macaroni and cheese. All meal kits include milk, vegetables, and fresh fruit.
“I’m so proud of the ongoing work to make sure students’ needs are met in spite of the challenges created by COVID-19,” said Deputy Mayor Cynthia Figueroa. “Thanks to the School District’s Food Services team, over seven million meals have been given out and the expansion to over 100 meal distribution sites means that families will have greater and easier access to food throughout the city.”
Families who need additional food support should visit phila.gov/food" target="_blank">phila.gov/food or call 311 for help finding a food distribution site or food pantry. For more information on the “Grab-and-Go” meal and food distribution sites, visit phila.gov/food.
