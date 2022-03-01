Good news in the district

FCM Hospitality and eight Philadelphia restaurants support District’s culinary arts program
FCM Hospitality (FCM) and eight hospitality company’s restaurants including Liberty Point, Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, Lola’s Garden, Rosy’s Taco Bar, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, Craft Hall and Juno announced their $50,000 donation of necessary food and supplies to 12 culinary arts programs in the School District of Philadelphia.
FCM”s Avram Hornik and two chefs from FCM visited Swenson Arts and Technology High School last week to present the company’s donation to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia and participate in a Culinary Arts class in recognition of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, which is being celebrated in District schools throughout the month of February.
Hornik coordinated with the District-wide CTE culinary program coordinator, schools, and The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia to identify the best way to use the donation and mobilize his support, creating a system in which FCM provides food and supplies directly to each culinary program at their request through the end of the school year.
The $50,000 gift will help more than 730 students receive the hands-on training they need to prepare for careers in the culinary industry. The donations include basic staples and baking ingredients, as well as costlier supplies such as salmon, shrimp, lamb, beef, and fresh vegetables.
“We’re happy we can support the District’s Culinary Arts program with our donation of $50,000,” said Hornik. “I believe all businesses should be considering a way to support students in our public schools.”
The 12 schools that have culinary programs in the district are: Murrell Dobbins Career & Technical Education High School; Thomas Alva Edison High School and John C. Fareira Skills Center, Benjamin Franklin High School, Frankford High School, Martin Luther King High School, Jules E. Mastbaum Area Vocational High School, A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School, South Philadelphia High School, Strawberry Mansion High School, Walter B. Saul High School, Swenson Arts and Technology High School and George Washington High School.
“We are grateful to FCM for this generous donation that immediately brings high-quality, fresh ingredients right to our students, enhancing the experience they receive in the classroom,” said Michelle Armstrong, executive director of the District’s CTE programs.
“We are proud to offer a program where students gain hands-on experience in the culinary scene, and this donation further enhances that by bringing students some of the top ingredients used in restaurants, catering companies, and other hospitality venues,” she added.
